Office-goers suffer as few MSRTC buses ply from Pune to various destinations in dist

PUNE The passengers who travel to offices in the city are facing inconvenience due to few Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses on various routes in the district.

During pre-Covid times at least 200 buses were plying on various routes, while the number has now come down to 50, as per officials. While buses from Pune have been cancelled on various routes including Bhor, Indapur, Pirachiwadi, Dahitane, Koregaon Bhivar.

With buses plying empty, MSRTC is not keen on restarting bus service to small villages within Pune and Satara districts.

Few long route buses stop at some villages, but its timing is not suitable, claim villagers.

“I have to come daily to Pune from Indapur as I work at a shop on Laxmi road. State transport bus is safer than travelling in a cab. The evening return journey becomes difficult as direct buses are not functioning,” said Sayali Pingale.

Vilas Sikchi from Bhor, said, “Walking to the highway to avail bus service is difficult as I commute early in the morning. Also, once schools will start in Pune city, many students will face travelling issues due to the non-availability of direct buses.”

Since last one year, the number of buses starting from small villages have been curtailed by MSRTC as it was suffering major losses due to empty rides. With schools and colleges not functioning, MSRTC is not looking forward to starting buses from Pune to various villages in and around the city.

“MSRTC is suffering losses and still buses on a number of routes are not running to their full capacity. Once the situation becomes normal we might resume service on various routes,” said an official from MSRTC on the request of anonymity.

Current MSRTC bus service

*Buses plying from Pune during pre-Covid times: 200

*Buses plying from Pune during post-Covid times: 50

*Buses cancelled on routes: Bhor, Indapur, Pirachiwadi, Dahitane, Koregaon Bhivar,

*Regular buses on routes (from Wakedewadi, Swargate)

Satara, Thane, Kolhapur, Borivali, Aurangabad, Nashik