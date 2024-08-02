Officials to face action for unnecessary referral of patients: Sawant

Pune: Patients should not suffer due to unavailability of medicines and action should be taken against officials if patients are referred unnecessarily, said Tanaji Sawant, Maharashtra health minister. Maharashtra health minister Tanaji Sawant said that patients should not suffer due to unavailability of medicines and action should be taken against officials if patients are referred unnecessarily. (HT FILE)

At a state-level meeting chaired to review the health department’s epidemic control measures amidst the monsoon on Thursday, the minister directed the health department to provide immediate healthcare services during emergencies.

“Referral cases should be minimal given the availability of healthcare facilities in the state. A committee should be established to verify each referred case, and action should be taken against those responsible for unnecessary cases,” he said.

Authorities have launched a statewide audit of referral patients two weeks back, and officials guilty of unindicated referrals will face action.

Milind Mhaiskar, additional chief secretary, state health department; Dr Nitin Ambadekar, director, health services; joint director Dr Radhakishan Pawar, and district civil surgeon, district health officers and health officers of all municipal corporations attended the meet and others took part online.

The department should implement cleanliness drives and mosquito eradication campaigns in cities and villages, said Sawant

“In villages, these efforts should be coordinated with the help of the rural development and revenue departments. At the gram panchayat level, awareness flex boards on mosquito eradication, impure water, and epidemic precautions should be displayed prominently. Officials must ensure that hospitals have adequate staff to avoid treatment delays,” he said, adding that local administration be authorised to purchase 100% required medicines from the district planning fund.