Officials visit temple on premises of Jain trust property

As ordered by the Mumbai charity commissioner, Amogh Kaloti, a team of officials visited the HND Jain Boarding located in Model Colony on Friday to inspect the temple on the premises.

Here, Jain community members and priests gherao the trustees of the boarding and demanded to cancel the sales deed or warned of a hunger strike.

Earlier, the Mumbai charity commissioner had ordered a status quo on all activities related to the proposed sale of the historic building. In an order issued on October 20, Kaloti also directed a detailed inquiry into the existence and management of a temple situated within the premises.

The sale of the nearly century-old Jain Boarding has been at the centre of controversy for several weeks, with members of the Jain community opposing the project. They alleged that the 3.5-acre land, originally meant for charitable and educational purposes, was being sold to a private developer at ₹230 crore in violation of the founding objectives of the trust.

The dispute took a political turn after allegations surfaced linking Pune Member of Parliament and Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol to the developer involved in the deal. Mohol later clarified that while he had a prior business partnership with the developer, he had resigned from all such associations before the deal could have been envisaged.