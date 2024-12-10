Ohel David Synagogue and David Sassoon Tomb join Maharashtra’s Jewish Heritage Tourism Circuit

The Ohel David Synagogue, popularly known as Lal Deval, and the David Sassoon tomb in Pune’s Camp area are now officially part of Maharashtra’s Jewish Heritage Tourism Circuit. The announcement was made on Sunday by Israeli Consul General Kobbi Shoshani during the 160th-anniversary celebrations of the historic synagogue. The synagogue was inaugurated in 1867, standing as a testament to Pune’s religious and cultural diversity. (HT PHOTO)

The development has been hailed as a significant step in preserving and promoting Pune’s Jewish history. Moshe Aston, program coordinator and senior member of the Pune Jewish community, expressed gratitude to Shoshani for his efforts, saying, “The inclusion of these historic sites on the Jewish heritage map will help showcase the rich cultural history of Pune’s Jewish community.”

The foundation stone of the Ohel David Synagogue was laid in 1862 by David Sassoon, a prominent Jewish philanthropist and merchant known as the “Merchant Prince of Bombay.” Sassoon passed away in Pune on February 5, 1864, and his tomb is located within the synagogue’s premises. The synagogue was inaugurated in 1867, standing as a testament to Pune’s religious and cultural diversity.

Similarly, David Sassoon’s contributions to the city include the Sassoon Hospital, whose foundation stone was laid in 1863 and was opened in 1868. Notably, Dr. Zakir Hussain, then President of India, visited the synagogue in 1968 and placed a wreath on Sassoon’s tomb during the centenary celebrations of the hospital.

The 160th-anniversary celebration began with the unveiling of commemorative plaques at the synagogue and the David Sassoon tomb by Consul General Shoshani and Solon Sopher, chairman and managing trustee of the Sir Jacob Sassoon Trust. The trust manages three synagogues: the Ohel David Synagogue in Pune and two in Mumbai — Knesset Eliyahoo and Magen David Synagogues.

Sopher, a philanthropist and community leader, lit a lamp on David Sassoon’s gravestone. The program commenced with the Indian and Israeli national anthems, followed by a minute of silence in remembrance of the victims of the October 7 attacks last year.

“Ten years ago, we had the governor of Maharashtra as the chief guest for the synagogue’s 150th anniversary. Yesterday, for the 160th anniversary, we were honoured to have Kobbi Shoshani, the Consul General of Israel, as our distinguished guest,” said Moshe Aston, who also anchored the event.

Shoshani was felicitated for his efforts in adding the synagogue and Sassoon tomb to Maharashtra’s Jewish tourism circuit. Other dignitaries honoured included Lt Gen Russell Mordecai (PVSM, AVSM), Dr Nathan Aston (chairman of JDC and Indian Joint Trust), and Dr PNN Iyer (Rotary Club of Pune Downtown).

The event featured a special Jewish blessing (Misheberach) led by Sopher, while Rabbi Michael Daniel Samson from Israel and Jirad blew the Shofar (a ceremonial ram’s horn).

Prominent attendees included Abhayraj Shirole, known for his work on restoring forts and wadas associated with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and Ranjit Natu, national president of the Hindu Helpline, who was also felicitated during the occasion. The inclusion of the Ohel David Synagogue and David Sassoon tomb in the Jewish tourism circuit is expected to draw greater attention to Pune’s Jewish heritage, ensuring its preservation and recognition on a broader scale.