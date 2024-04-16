 On his wedding day, man allegedly dies by suicide - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

On his wedding day, man allegedly dies by suicide

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Apr 16, 2024 10:41 PM IST

Senior Police Inspector Kishor Patil revealed that amidst the festivities surrounding his wedding, on Tuesday morning the deceased made a distressing call to his uncle, expressing his reluctance to proceed with the marriage

A 28-year-old youth from Talegaon Dabhade allegedly died by suicide by jumping into a well on the morning of his wedding on Tuesday at Talegaon Dabhade, said authorities. The deceased has been identified as Suraj Rajendra Raikar (28) resident of Talegaon Dabhade. On Tuesday he was to get married, but allegedly ended his life before his relatives could intervene.

Patil further said that after the call, Raikar left his home, prompting frantic searches by his family members. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Patil further said that after the call, Raikar left his home, prompting frantic searches by his family members. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Senior Police Inspector Kishor Patil revealed that amidst the festivities surrounding his wedding, on Tuesday morning the deceased made a distressing call to his uncle, expressing his reluctance to proceed with the marriage.’

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Patil further said that after the call, Raikar left his home, prompting frantic searches by his family members.

Despite their efforts to locate him, Suraj remained elusive. Concerned about Suraj, family members informed the police. Police along with family relatives again initiated a search and discovered his motorcycle near a well in Talegaon Dabhade.

Considering all possibilities, they initiated a search in the well, and soon the police retrieved the lifeless body of Suraj.

In the wake of this distressing incident, Talegaon Dabhade police have initiated a thorough investigation to ascertain the circumstances leading to Suraj’s drastic decision.

Help is a call away

Pune-based NGO - Connecting - works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness-based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll-free) and 9922001122 all days, 12 pm to 8 pm. Walk-in facility: 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday – Saturday. Email: connectingngo@gmail.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / On his wedding day, man allegedly dies by suicide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On