On his wedding day, man allegedly dies by suicide

A 28-year-old youth from Talegaon Dabhade allegedly died by suicide by jumping into a well on the morning of his wedding on Tuesday at Talegaon Dabhade, said authorities. The deceased has been identified as Suraj Rajendra Raikar (28) resident of Talegaon Dabhade. On Tuesday he was to get married, but allegedly ended his life before his relatives could intervene. Patil further said that after the call, Raikar left his home, prompting frantic searches by his family members. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Senior Police Inspector Kishor Patil revealed that amidst the festivities surrounding his wedding, on Tuesday morning the deceased made a distressing call to his uncle, expressing his reluctance to proceed with the marriage.’

Patil further said that after the call, Raikar left his home, prompting frantic searches by his family members.

Despite their efforts to locate him, Suraj remained elusive. Concerned about Suraj, family members informed the police. Police along with family relatives again initiated a search and discovered his motorcycle near a well in Talegaon Dabhade.

Considering all possibilities, they initiated a search in the well, and soon the police retrieved the lifeless body of Suraj.

In the wake of this distressing incident, Talegaon Dabhade police have initiated a thorough investigation to ascertain the circumstances leading to Suraj’s drastic decision.

Help is a call away

Pune-based NGO - Connecting - works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness-based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll-free) and 9922001122 all days, 12 pm to 8 pm. Walk-in facility: 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday – Saturday. Email: connectingngo@gmail.com