On paper, Puja’s parents are separated; poll affidavit shows opposite

Pune: While the Pune police have launched a probe to gather information on the marital status of probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar's parents, documents accessed by the Hindustan Times suggest that the couple divorced officially in 2010. The central government had instructed the Pune police to provide information on the marital status of the parents of Puja.

During a viral mock interview given to a private coaching institute during her civil services exam selection process, Puja had claimed that her parents are separated and her income is “zero”.

In his Lok Sabha 2024 election affidavit, Puja’s father Dilip Khekar had declared Manorama as his wife and shared information of her assets in the poll document, raising question if the family showed separation to avail benefits under OBC quota.

As per the rules, only those whose parents’ income is under ₹8 lakh per annum fall in the category of OBC non-creamy layer for Union Public Selection Commission (UPSC) selection.

In his election affidavit, Dilip declared assets of over ₹40 crore. Puja also reported an annual income of ₹42 lakh and property worth ₹22 crore in the financial disclosures submitted to the government before joining the civil services on January 28, 2023. As per the income tax returns filed for 2022-23 and accessed by HT, Dilip’s income stood at ₹43,59,230 and his wife’s ₹6,03,010.

Dilip and Manorama Khedkar started to live separately since April 2003 and were mutually separated on June 25, 2010, as per the divorce order issued by VV Shahapurkar, Principal Judge, Pune Family Court. The couple got divorce by mutual consent under Section 12 B of the Hindu Marriage Act on petition filed at the court on December 19, 2009. Manorama had left her rights on maintenance and alimony from Dilip.

The marriage of Dilip and Manorama took place at Nimbe-Nandur village in Ahmednagar district on December 27, 1988. Their daughter Puja was born on January 16, 1990, and son Piyush on June 6, 2002.

However, even after their divorce, the couple was found living together in their bungalow at National Housing Society in Aundh and seen at public gatherings, according to sources.

Puja faces many allegations, including misconduct over power and privileges, misuse of disability and OBC quotas to secure her candidature in the civic service exam and manipulation of her identity to take the exam beyond permissible attempts. The Centre has formed a committee to re-examine the documents presented by her to secure her candidature in the civil services examination and for selection in the service. UPSC has filed a criminal case against her for “misrepresenting and falsifying facts”. Her probation period was put on hold and she was recalled to Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Uttarakhand’s Mussoorie where she failed to report on Tuesday.