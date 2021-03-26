One dead after fire breaks out at scrap godown in Ganj peth

PUNE A 28-year-old man died in a fire that broke out at a scrap godown on Mahatma Phule road, Ganj peth, in the wee hours of Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Shivkant Kumar, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh.

Kumar was working inside the godown when it caught fire and he sustained serious burn injuries.

Prashant Ranpise, chief fire officer, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), said that the central control room of the fire brigade received a call regarding the incident at the shop named RK Scrap Centre, Ganj peth around 1.20 am on Friday.

The Bhavani peth fire brigade team along with a fire tender and a water tanker reached the spot.

“Firemen extinguished the flames and brought the situation under control within fifteen minutes. The cause of the fire is being investigated,” he said.

“Our men found Kumar in serious condition inside the godown. He was rushed to the Sassoon General Hospital for treatment where he died,” added Ranpise.

Kumar’s antigen test was conducted at the Sassoon hospital where he tested positive for Covid, said officials.