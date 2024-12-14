One dead after massive fire breaks out in Kondhwa 

One person died after a massive fire broke out in a sofa manufacturing unit in Yewalewadi, Kondhwa at around 1.30 pm on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Harun Hamad Khan 45. He was seriously injured in the fire incident and was later shifted to a hospital where he died during medical treatment. Water tankers and fire tenders from Kondhwa Budruk, Kondhwa Khurd were dispatched to the scene to control the blaze. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Emergency services were immediately alerted, and firefighters rushed to the scene to bring the situation under control. Water tankers and fire tenders from Kondhwa Budruk, Kondhwa Khurd were dispatched to the scene to control the blaze. Officials said that a small cylinder explosion occurred at the site, and welding work was reportedly ongoing at the time of the incident.

The blaze was doused in an hour, the fire brigade official informed.

Another incident was reported in Kondhwa, Mithanagar area at around 2:32 pm after a major fire broke out in an electric transformer located within a residential building’s premises. Firefighters from Kondhwa Khurd were deployed promptly and managed to control the blaze on time, thereby preventing further risks. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Yet another fire broke out at a closed house near Sancheti Hospital at Shivajinagar. The fire brigade had received a distress call at around 2:50 pm. Upon receiving the information, firefighting units from Kasba Peth and Naidu Fire Stations, along with a water tanker, were dispatched to the scene. Firefighters used water to extinguish the fire completely. The exact cause of the fire could not be determined, and no injuries were reported.

In another incident, at around 2:52 pm, a fire broke out in a house near Moze School in Laxminagar, Yerawada on Friday. Upon receiving the information, firefighting units from Yerawada and Dhanori were dispatched to the site to douse the fire. Officials said that the fire had started on the first floor and immediately began spraying water to ensure the blaze did not spread further in the densely populated area.

The fire was brought under control completely within an hour. The exact cause of the fire remains unknown, and no injuries were reported. However, the fire caused significant damage, with all household belongings being destroyed.