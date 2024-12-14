Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

One dead after massive fire breaks out in Kondhwa 

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 14, 2024 06:10 AM IST

Emergency services were immediately alerted, and firefighters rushed to the scene to bring the situation under control

One person died after a massive fire broke out in a sofa manufacturing unit in Yewalewadi, Kondhwa at around 1.30 pm on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Harun Hamad Khan 45. He was seriously injured in the fire incident and was later shifted to a hospital where he died during medical treatment. 

Water tankers and fire tenders from Kondhwa Budruk, Kondhwa Khurd were dispatched to the scene to control the blaze. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Water tankers and fire tenders from Kondhwa Budruk, Kondhwa Khurd were dispatched to the scene to control the blaze. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Emergency services were immediately alerted, and firefighters rushed to the scene to bring the situation under control. Water tankers and fire tenders from Kondhwa Budruk, Kondhwa Khurd were dispatched to the scene to control the blaze. Officials said that a small cylinder explosion occurred at the site, and welding work was reportedly ongoing at the time of the incident. 

The blaze was doused in an hour, the fire brigade official informed. 

Another incident was reported in Kondhwa, Mithanagar area at around 2:32 pm after a major fire broke out in an electric transformer located within a residential building’s premises. Firefighters from Kondhwa Khurd were deployed promptly and managed to control the blaze on time, thereby preventing further risks. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. 

Yet another fire broke out at a closed house near Sancheti Hospital at Shivajinagar. The fire brigade had received a distress call at around 2:50 pm. Upon receiving the information, firefighting units from Kasba Peth and Naidu Fire Stations, along with a water tanker, were dispatched to the scene. Firefighters used water to extinguish the fire completely. The exact cause of the fire could not be determined, and no injuries were reported. 

In another incident, at around 2:52 pm, a fire broke out in a house near Moze School in Laxminagar, Yerawada on Friday. Upon receiving the information, firefighting units from Yerawada and Dhanori were dispatched to the site to douse the fire. Officials said that the fire had started on the first floor and immediately began spraying water to ensure the blaze did not spread further in the densely populated area. 

The fire was brought under control completely within an hour. The exact cause of the fire remains unknown, and no injuries were reported. However, the fire caused significant damage, with all household belongings being destroyed. 

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On