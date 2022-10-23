Home / Cities / Pune News / One dead at Pune railway station amid Diwali rush

One dead at Pune railway station amid Diwali rush

pune news
Published on Oct 23, 2022 12:20 AM IST

One person died at Pune station as passengers in large number had gathered to leave for their hometowns ahead of Diwali

ByHT Correspondent

One person died at Pune station as passengers in large number had gathered to leave for their hometowns ahead of Diwali.

A large number of passengers had gathered at platform number one to board a train going to Danapur late on Saturday.

Sadanand Wayse Patil, superintendent of railway police said, “A passenger who was a TB patient was trying to board a train suffered a heart attack and died. He was later taken to Sassoon where doctors declared him dead.

The deceased has been identified as Bodha Manjhi, a resident of Bihar. The incident occurred at around 9pm when Majhe was at platform one and died, another official said.

Due to Diwali rush, most trains are full with railway station premises also witnessing heavy crowds. Police have deployed additional manpower to control the crowd.

Sunday, October 23, 2022
