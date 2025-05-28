One dead, two injured in brutal Lonavla farmhouse assault; two arrested

A tourist was killed and two others were injured in a violent attack near a farmhouse in Dahiwali village, Lonavla, police said on Tuesday. The police have arrested two accused and launched a search for the remaining suspects. The incident occurred between 6:45 pm and 7:15 pm on May 25 near Yewale farmhouse, where a group of 15 tourists from Ratnagiri was staying. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The arrested men have been identified as Yash Padwal and Gaurav Pattadhari, while a manhunt is on for Nikesh Kambire, Pratik Deshmukh and four to five unidentified individuals.

The incident occurred between 6:45 pm and 7:15 pm on May 25 near Yewale farmhouse, where a group of 15 tourists from Ratnagiri was staying. According to the FIR registered at Lonavla Rural police station, the victims were attacked while leaving the bungalow following an argument over vehicle movement.

The complainant, Manoj Madhukar Varavatkar, a fisherman from Ratnagiri, stated that Padwal and Pattadhari intercepted their group and picked a fight over removing vehicles. The duo allegedly confiscated their keys and blocked their exit.

Shortly after, Kambire, Deshmukh, and others returned armed with iron rods, pipes, wooden sticks, and floor wipers, launching a brutal assault on the group.

Kamlesh Tanaji Dhopavkar (45), also from Ratnagiri, was struck on the head with an iron rod and died on the spot. Varavatkar and another tourist, Prajwal Mehta, sustained injuries.

Senior police inspector Kishor Dhumal of Lonavla Rural police station said, “We have arrested two accused so far. Search operations are underway to nab the remaining suspects.”

Padwal and Pattadhari were arrested early on May 26 and have been remanded to police custody till May 30, as per court orders.

The case has been registered under BNS sections 103(1), 109, 118(1), 115(2), 352, 351(2), 189(2), 190, 191(3), 191(2), and 126(2).