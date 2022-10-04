One held for assaulting traffic cop in Chinchwad

PUNE: The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Monday arrested a person on charges of assaulting a traffic constable in Chinchwad. The accused, identified as Hansraj Dagadu Thakare (38) of Chinchwad, hit the constable on his face and head following a heated argument over parking his car at old Jakat Naka chowk in Chinchwad.

According to the complaint filed by constable Sharad Jaihind Bandgar (30), who was monitoring traffic along with his colleague Dasharath Shivaji Kharatmal, the accused parked his car in the middle of the road around 12:30 pm on Monday. When the complainant asked the accused to remove the vehicle as it was blocking traffic, the latter refused.

When Bandgar tried to click photographs of the vehicle, the accused started his car and tried to run over the traffic warden, but the complainant saved himself. Later, the accused approached the traffic warden and abused, threatened him over clicking photographs of his car. When the traffic warden declined to delete photographs, the accused slapped the warden. Thakare hit the warden’s face and head using his silver bangle (kada).

The injured warden was rushed to a hospital and received four stitches.

Anand Bhoite, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), traffic, said, “We have registered an FIR and arrested the accused.”

A case has been registered with Chinchwad police station under Sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).