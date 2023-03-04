One held with 4 stolen motorcycles

PUNE: The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Friday arrested a 26-year-old man from Dharashiv district and recovered four motorcycles worth ₹1.85 lakh. The police seized the stolen four motorcycles totally worth ₹ 1,85,000 from the accused. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused has been identified as Dadasaheb alias Aniket Balu Nikalje of Dharashiv.

According to senior inspector Satyawan Mane of Wakad police station, a patrol team was alerted about Nikalje coming at Tapkir Chowk in Kalewadi to sell a stolen motorcycle. Police laid a trap and arrested the accused.

During investigation, it was found that the accused was involved in the theft of a Yamaha FZ motorcycle with the report registered at Wakad police station. The accused confessed to his involvement in four motorcycle thefts in Wakad area.

The police seized the stolen four motorcycles totally worth ₹1,85,000 from the accused. Four cases of motorcycle thefts have been registered at Wakad police station against Nikalje under Sections 379 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).