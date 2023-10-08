One killed, 4 injured after speeding car hits vehicles

Pune: A speeding car crashes into many vehicles near Z bridge, that connects Jungli Maharaj Road to Sadashiv Peth, killing one person and injuring four others in a hit-and-run case at around 10.15 pm on Friday, said police officials. The police have filed a case under Sections 279, 304(a), 337, 338, 427 of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The deceased, a biker, has been identified as Vishwanath Ramachandra Rajopadhyay, 60, of Jaldhara Society in Narayan Peth.

According to the police, the speeding Volkswagen with Umesh Hanumant Waghmare on wheels and his friend Natraj Baburao Suryavanshi on the way to Alka Chowk from Narayan Peth lost control and hit three vehicles, including an autorickshaw and two motorcycles. Waghmare runs a consultancy firm.

As per the complaint filed by autorickshaw driver Ganesh Nakati, 48, of Kothrud, he was carrying three passengers in his three-wheeler, when the car hit a pedestrian, his autorickshaw and two bikes before colliding with an electrical pole.

Priyanka Nikam, sub-inspector, Vishrambaug Police Station, said, “The accused and his co-passenger in custody were driving under the influence of alcohol as per preliminary report.”

