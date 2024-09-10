 One killed after speeding tempo rams several vehicles  - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Sep 10, 2024
One killed after speeding tempo rams several vehicles 

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Sep 10, 2024 07:12 AM IST

As per the complaint filed by Anuja Deshpande, a resident of Karvenagar, a speeding tempo hit her car from the rear at Dashbhuja Ganpati Chowk

One person was killed, and three others were injured after a speeding tempo rammed four vehicles including two motorcycles, a car and an autorickshaw, police said. The incident occurred near Karishma Chowk on Sunday at around 9 pm and the deceased has been identified as Gitanjali Shrikant Amrale (34) resident of Shastri Nagar Kothrud. Shrikant Amrale, Sahil Pite and Madhuri Dhotre were injured during this accident. 

The complainant claimed Ashish Pawar (26), the driver of the tempo was heavily drunk during the accident and could not even stand properly.  (HT PHOTO)
As per the complaint filed by Anuja Deshpande, a resident of Karvenagar, a speeding tempo hit her car from the rear at Dashbhuja Ganpati Chowk.  

“Before colliding with our car, the tempo hit an auto-rickshaw at Karishma Chowk, later the vehicle collided with two motorcycles and my car and stopped later,’ Deshpande said. 

The complainant claimed Ashish Pawar (26), the driver of the tempo was heavily drunk during the accident and could not even stand properly. 

Sunita Rokade, SPI at Alankar police station said, “A tempo collided with four vehicles, wherein one woman was killed. We have arrested the tempo driver and further investigation in this case is underway.’’ 

A case has been filed at Alankar police station against the accused under BNS sections 105, 2281, 125 A, 125 B, 324-4 and sections 184/185 of the Motor Vehicle Act. 

© 2024 HindustanTimes
