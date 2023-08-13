PMPML services will soon be available on ‘One Pune Card’

PUNE As the “One Pune Card” was launched for the Pune Metro services, steps will be taken to add the services of Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) so that commuters can book tickets of both Metro and PMPML buses using the same card, said officials. his ‘Pune One Card’ is partnered with HDFC Bank and has enabled the integration of advanced prepaid and metro card facilities, streamlining travel and payments. (HT PHOTO)

On Saturday, August 12 the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) launched its multi-purpose ‘One Pune Card’ specially for the Pune Metro travellers.

Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated the card at the event attended by Maharashtra deputy chief ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis, Maha-Metro managing director Shravan Hardikar and others.

According to Maha-Metro officials, “One Pune Card” follows the norms of the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) of the country and can be used in any other metro and bus services in India. It is designed to provide seamless experience for metro commuters.

A senior official of PMPML requesting anonymity, “As of now the card is only launched for the Pune Metro and talks are underway to add PMPML services on the same card. But it will take time and once the collaboration process is complete with the bank even the PMPML commuters would book their ticket fares through the card.”

This ‘Pune One Card’ is partnered with HDFC Bank and has enabled the integration of advanced prepaid and metro card facilities, streamlining travel and payments. “Currently, this card is available at all the metro stations, for transactions up to ₹5,000, no PIN is required,” informed Hemant Sonawane, Maha-Metro public relations officer.