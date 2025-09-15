Online registration for SSC 2026 exams starts from Sept 15

Pune: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced that the online registration process for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Examination 2026 will begin from September 15. The annual examination is scheduled to be conducted in February–March 2026. Students appearing for School of Eminence Scheme exam at GSSS Jawahar Nagar boys. The test was conducted at 16 government schools. (File photo)

As per the Board’s directives, applications of regular candidates will be submitted exclusively through their respective schools, utilising the Pen-ID via the ‘UDISE Plus’ platform. Furthermore, the online application requirement has been extended to other categories of examinees as well, including re-examinees, private students holding enrollment certificates, candidates availing credit transfers under the upgradation scheme, students opting for rare subjects, and those from industrial training institutes. In all such cases, submission will be routed through school principals via the Board’s official website, www.mahahsscboard.in.

The application portal will remain functional until October 6. Prior to filing student applications, secondary schools have been instructed to ensure that their institutional profiles on the portal are fully updated, covering details of recognition, sanctioned subjects, and faculty records.

Following the submission phase, a provisional list of candidates (pre-list) will be generated through the school login facility. Institutions are mandated to print this list, verify all particulars against the General Register, and confirm accuracy. Each page of the verified list must be duly signed and stamped by the head of the institution.

In addition, schools are directed to remit examination fees exclusively through RTGS. Details regarding fee receipts, challans, and student lists, together with the verified pre-list, will be communicated after the closure of the submission window.