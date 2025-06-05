Online training system for teachers fails on day one

Pune: The online training system for teachers across the state experienced a complete technical failure on its very first day, leading to widespread confusion among over 40,000 teachers who were supposed to participate in the program. Due to the glitch, the attendance of participating teachers could not be properly recorded, and many reported that the training link did not work at all. This left teachers from various regions of the state frustrated and unable to proceed with their scheduled sessions. Online training system for teachers across the state experienced technical failure on its first day, causing confusion among over 40,000 teachers. (HT FILE)

Originally planned to deliver four modules on the first day, the training could only cover two due to the disruptions. Despite the chaotic start, teachers have been urged to continue participating in the training sessions, which are scheduled to run until June 12. The lack of proper planning and technical preparedness has drawn criticism.

“We were all ready and logged in before time, hoping to make the most of this training. But the platform just wouldn’t load, and those who managed to enter couldn’t proceed beyond the login screen. There was no proper communication from the organisers, and many of us kept waiting for hours without any clarity,” said Meena Deshmukh, a primary school teacher from Pune who was among the many affected by the technical failure.

Officials have emphasised the importance of teacher cooperation, stressing that it is essential for educators to log in at 9:15 am to ensure smooth conduct of the sessions.

Rahul Rekhawar, director of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), acknowledged the technical difficulties and said, “Efforts are ongoing to resolve the system errors. However, he also appealed to teachers to adhere to the schedule and support the process during these initial challenges.”

In total, hundreds of training centres have been established across the state to facilitate this program, with 7 centres operational in Pune and Mumbai alone. Each centre has been assigned 55 trainees. Unfortunately, due to server issues, a significant number of these teachers were unable to access the training.