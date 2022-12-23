Only 20 vaccination sites giving Covaxin in Pune: PMC

Many people are turning to the COVID-19 booster vaccination dose as a result of the emerging BF.7 subvariant of Omicron. However, despite that, the overall vaccination rates in the state and Pune, have been reported to be low.

According to Cowin application data, weekly vaccination in Maharashtra fell to 13,025 doses from December 17 to December 23. During the same time, weekly vaccination was just 2,108 in the Pune district.

Dr Suryakant Deokar, Immunisation officer with Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department, said that only Covaxin doses are available with the PMC as of now.

“We had previously reduced the number of COVID vaccination sites due to low turnout. Covaxin, first, second, and booster doses are currently available in only 20 PMC-run hospitals. We have also placed an order for Covishield and Corbevax. However, the State has not provided us with any supplies as of Friday “Dr Deokar added.

Speaking about the vaccine stock, a state health department official said that there are 17 lakh Covaxin doses available with the health department.

“We have 17 lakh Covaxin doses and have requested Covishield doses from the Government of India. These Covishield doses are likely to arrive very soon. So far, there has been a low level of vaccination participation. As a result, approximately 1000 vaccination sites are now operational in the state. Vaccination against COVID is also available in private hospitals,” said the official, who requested anonymity.