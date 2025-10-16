Edit Profile
    Op Sindoor finest example of indigenisation in defence production: Rajnath Singh

    Updated on: Oct 16, 2025 9:48 PM IST
    By Kimaya Boralkar
    The country now aims to scale capacity to ₹3 lakh crore by 2029 and defence exports to ₹50,000 crore, said defence minister Rajnath Singh. (HT PHOTO)
    India's defense production has surged to 1.5 lakh crore, aiming for 3 lakh crore by 2029, with a focus on self-reliance and innovation, says Minister Singh.

    India’s defence production rose from 46,000 crore to 1.5 lakh crore in the last decade, of which about 33,000 crore came from the private sector. The country now aims to scale capacity to 3 lakh crore by 2029 and defence exports to 50,000 crore,” said defence minister Rajnath Singh at the 6th convocation of Symbiosis Skills and Professional University (SSPU) in Pune on Thursday. He cited Operation Sindoor as the finest example of India’s technological confidence and push for self-reliance in the defence sector.

    Singh emphasised that in an era of rapid change and innovation, skills matter as much as knowledge. “Education must transcend theory. It should equip students to apply their learning in life, to become creators, not just job seekers,” he said.

    Singh inaugurated the new School of Defence and Aerospace Technology, a strategic addition designed to nurture talent for India’s defence innovation ecosystem. “We have started working towards becoming atma nirbhar (self-reliant) in the defence sector,” he said.

    Singh reiterated that Operation Sindoor stands as a shining demonstration of India’s indigenous capability. “For the first time, a large portion of the equipment used in the mission was made in India,” he asserted.

    The defence minister praised Pune as a centre of culture and technology. “Pune is rooted in tradition, yet progressive in technology. With defence establishments and the Southern Command here, the city is a key node in India’s security infrastructure.”

    Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis congratulated SSPU on launching the defence-aerospace school and touted Maharashtra’s ambition to be a defence-technology hub. He said the state would continue drawing defence investment and talent.

