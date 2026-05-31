Opposition, Mahayuti allies target police and excise department over hooch tragedy

Political parties across the spectrum, including the opposition Congress and ruling Mahayuti allies Shiv Sena and BJP, on Saturday targeted the police and excise department over the hooch tragedy that has claimed 16 lives in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, demanding strict action against those responsible and a crackdown on illegal liquor dens. The Youth Congress also attempted to lock the Excise Department office in protest. (HT)

Shiv Sena workers staged protests across the city and vandalised several illegal liquor stalls, alleging that authorities had failed to act despite the flourishing illicit liquor trade.

Shiv Sena leader Nana Bhangire said, “Nearly 16 people have lost their lives after consuming poisonous liquor. Despite this, several illegal liquor stalls were operating openly in the city. We decided to act and demolished seven such stalls. Ideally, the police should have taken this action.”

Even leaders from the ruling BJP questioned the functioning of enforcement agencies.

BJP leader Jagdish Mulik said, “It is extremely unfortunate that people have lost their lives due to poisonous liquor. The Chief Minister has already instructed the police to take strict action. We are warning all illegal liquor operators to shut down immediately, failing which BJP workers will launch action against them.”

Pune district guardian minister Sunetra Pawar directed police and other agencies to take stringent action against those involved in manufacturing and selling illicit liquor.

The Congress held protests outside the State Excise Department office, accusing authorities of negligence and demanding accountability.

Pune City Congress president Deepti Chawadhary said, “This is not merely an accidental death but a cruel act in which innocent poor people have lost their lives because of someone’s greed for money. Fourteen families have been destroyed at one stroke. The incident is a blot on Pune’s law and order situation and has generated widespread anger among citizens.”

She further alleged that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, had failed to prevent such incidents.

“If such deadly illegal businesses are flourishing before the eyes of the administration, the entire responsibility lies with the failure of the system. I demand that the Chief Minister and Home Minister order an immediate Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the case and ensure the harshest punishment for the main conspirators,” she said.

The Youth Congress also attempted to lock the Excise Department office in protest.

Youth Congress leader Akshay Jain said party workers gathered outside the office, raising slogans and demanding action against officials responsible for failing to curb the illicit liquor trade.

“People have lost their lives because of administrative negligence. We want accountability and strict punishment for those responsible,” Jain said.

Protesters attempted to enter the Excise Department premises but were stopped by police, who intervened to maintain law and order.

The protests came a day after 22 officials from the police and excise departments were suspended for alleged negligence in preventing the manufacture and sale of illicit liquor. Investigations are continuing as political pressure mounts over what parties call a systemic failure behind one of the region’s deadliest hooch tragedies in recent years.​