Opposition mounts to proposed shift of palkhi site; devotees hold Maha Aarti in Bhavani Peth

Opposition to the proposed relocation of the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj palkhi ceremony site intensified on Tuesday, with devotees, traders and local organisations coming together to hold a Maha Aarti at the Palkhi Vitthal temple in Bhavani Peth. The Maha Aarti, organised by the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Ceremony Protection Committee, saw participation from several Ganpati mandals. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT)

The Maha Aarti, organised by the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Ceremony Protection Committee, saw participation from several Ganpati mandals, devotional groups and residents, who gathered in large numbers to protest the reported move to shift the traditional site.

The protest follows discussions within authorities on relocating the historic palkhi halt from Bhavani Peth, a move that has sparked concern among locals who say the tradition is deeply tied to the area’s cultural and religious identity.

Participants said any decision to shift the site without wider consultation would hurt the sentiments of devotees and disrupt a long-standing tradition.

“We strongly oppose any move to change the traditional site of the palkhi ceremony. This decision is unjust to our age-old traditions and hurts the sentiments of countless devotees. Through this Maha Aarti, we are uniting to safeguard our heritage,” said Pramod B, trustee of the Palkhi Vitthal temple.

Local trader Ritesh Kasat said the proposed relocation could also impact livelihoods. “For decades, this tradition has been part of our identity and economy. Any shift will affect not only religious sentiments but also businesses that depend on the footfall during the palkhi,” he said.

The committee has urged authorities to reconsider the proposal and retain the ceremony at its original location, citing its historical and cultural significance.