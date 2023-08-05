Ray of hope: Youth reintegrated into mainstream after successful mental health treatment

At the Regional Mental Hospital (RMH), Yerawada, it is common for the family members of patients to disavow them. This frequently raises concerns regarding the patient’s sustenance post-recovery, particularly in orphans.

As per officials, Rustam is an orphan and was admitted to the hospital in 2012 for mental health issues and epilepsy. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fortunately, 23-year-old Rustam (named changed) had a different fate and last week was reintegrated into society after a decade. He is now working in a hotel, performing his daily tasks and duty independently.

As per officials, Rustam is an orphan and was admitted to the hospital in 2012 for mental health issues and epilepsy.

He was referred from a government children’s home in Aurangabad. Rustam at the age of 12 years was brought to the children’s home in Aurangabad as a wandering case by the police.

A senior doctor on anonymity, said, this is the second case of a recovered patient being brought into the mainstream.

The first case was in February 2019 and it took three years for us to find an appropriate recovered patient who can be brought back into the mainstream.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Rustam has grown fond of the hospital, where he has worked in the outpatient department. We have a tea vending machine at the hospital which he regularly handled. He is also capable of maintaining accounts and counting money. He actively participated in the occupational therapies at the hospital,” said the official.

Dr HS Gosavi, psychiatrist at Regional Mental Hospital, informed that this is reintegration of the patient and not rehabilitation. Reintegration cannot happen in all patients for which there are two reasons; medical and legal reasons.

“In cases of medical reasons, chronic patients with suicidal tendencies, aggressive or violent cannot be considered for reintegration. For legal reasons, we need consent from the family. Rustam is an orphan and was 12-13 years kid when he came to the hospital. So, the hospital decided as his guardian,” she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Gosavi, said, following the treatment and therapies he slowly started to improve. After five years there was a remarkable recovery in him.

“We have a close-knit team of psychiatrists, clinical psychologists, social workers and nursing staff who all helped him to live a normal life post-recovery. He is a quick learner and follows what is told to him. He does all his daily work on his own without any support or guidance. At the hotel, Rustam has a separate room to live in and a job, both provided by the employer. With the help of a private organisation, we were able to offer Rustom what he deserved,” she said.