Out of whack machinery piles up 70,000 tonnes garbage at Ramtekdi processing plant

The Ramtekdi garbage processing unit premises is littered with tons of garbage as the machinery is not running up to the mark. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) solid waste management department has floated a tender to clear 70,000 tonnes of garbage lying at Ramtekdi industrial plot in Hadapsar and build a new 200-metric tons plant at Urali Devachi.

In the Ramtekdi industrial area, the PMC possesses more than 10 acres of land for processing garbage. There are three processing plants, Rochem separation system, Adarsh processing unit and the Pune bio-energy company which is set to begin.

The city generates around 2,600 tonnes of garbage daily. Of that, almost 300 metric tonnes of garbage has not been processed from the last nine months as Ramtekdi based garbage processing units are not running with full capacity.

Therefore, there is 70,000 tonnes of garbage lying without processing at Ramtekdi industrial area.

Ajit Deshmukh, deputy municipal commissioner said, the PMC solid waste department has admitted the piling up of unprocessed garbage in Ramtekdi.

“In the Ramtekdi industrial area, the PMC has given a contract to Rochem company to process 700 metric tonnes of garbage per day. However, the company is processing only 200 metric tonnes of garbage per day. We have initiated a process to terminate the contract.”

Solution on the way

Deshmukh further said, “Now, the Pune bio-energy company has started a trial of the processing plant which has a capacity of processing 700 metric tonnes per day. It will start processing 350 metric tonnes of garbage per day in two-three days. After that, it will gradually increase capacity up to 700 metric tonnes until the month of September. Therefore, the problem of unprocessed garbage will be solved within one week.”

“Due to the under-capacityprocessing of garbage, a total of 300 tonnes of garbage piles up in the Ramtekdi industrial area daily from the last nine months. The garbage has reached 70,000 tonnes. We have floated a tender to process and clear the garbage and given six months of time for that,” he added.

New plant at Uruli Devachi

The PMC will set up another plant of 200 metric tonnes in Uruli Devachi garbage depot; however, villagers from Uruli Devachi and Phursungi are opposing the plant.

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has given permission to set up a plant in the depot which will solve the issue.

As per the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directives, the PMC stopped open dumping of garbage at Uruli Devachi garbage depot from January 1, 2020.