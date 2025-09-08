Pune: Of the 2.04 crore school students across Maharashtra, 93.51% have completed Aadhaar authentication, while around 13 lakh students, or 6.49%, are yet to complete the process due to invalid details or mismatched records, said officials of the school education department. Over 13 lakh students yet to complete Aadhaar verification

As of September 5, data shows, 1.91 crore (1,91,35,296) student’s Aadhaar details have been validated with Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) records. As many as 5,27,602 students do not have Aadhaar cards at all. While Aadhaar verification of 63,009 students is still pending, and 7,37,485 students’ Aadhaar numbers have been declared invalid due to data discrepancies.

To address the issue, the government, in collaboration with the UIDAI, will organise special Aadhaar verification camps across the state soon, said officials.

“Aadhaar updates are crucial for students planning to appear for competitive exams such as NEET, JEE, and CUET, as mismatches or invalid Aadhaar may cause hurdles during registration,” said a senior official requesting anonymity.

Aadhaar linkage has been included in the state’s 100-day action plan, and education officials at the regional levels have been instructed to prioritize this work. Currently, the state has deployed 816 Aadhaar enrollment kits, with two machines at each cluster resource center.