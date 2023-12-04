close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / Over 2.5K children of waste pickers await scholarships

Over 2.5K children of waste pickers await scholarships

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 05, 2023 05:16 AM IST

Despite regular follow-ups and applications by Kagad Kach Patra Kashtakari Panchayat, NGO working for the welfare of waste pickers in the city, there has been no action by the officials

A total of 2,579 children have not received their ‘pre-matric scholarship’ amounting to a total of 77,37,000 for the past three years. The scholarship is provided by the state government to the children of those engaged in occupations involving cleaning.

Despite regular follow-ups and applications by Kagad Kach Patra Kashtakari Panchayat, NGO working for the welfare of waste pickers in the city, there has been no action by the officials.

The NGO now plans to stage a march demanding scholarships for the children on Tuesday at Bhide Wada.

