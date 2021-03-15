Over 26k vaccinated, 2,100 new Covid cases reported in Pune district
Pune: The district reported 2,183 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 4.41 lakh cases of which 4.07 have recovered and 26,468 are active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals or in home isolation. The district has reported 8,193 deaths due to the infection. No new deaths were reported by the state health department on Monday.
Pune city has reported 1,122 new cases which took the progressive count to 2.26 lakh and the death toll to 4,626. PCMC reported 698 new cases which took the progressive count to 1.10 lakh and zero deaths were reported which took the death toll to 1,345. Pune rural reported 363 new cases which took the progressive count to 1.04 lakh and the death toll stood at 2,173.
Over 26,560 Covid vaccinations were administered as first dose on Monday in the district of which 496 were of Covaxin and the remaining were Covishield. Covaxin was also given to healthcare workers, frontline workers and senior citizens as their first dose. Zero adverse effects were reported on the day. The district saw an average 100% vaccination as against the set beneficiary target for the day. The three hospitals which administered Covaxin also included Aundh district hospital which has been administering Covaxin since the beginning of the vaccination drive.
