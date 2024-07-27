Over 3 TMC water released from Khadakwasla Dam in 2 days

Pune: As the rainfall activities reduced in Pune district, the water release from the Khadakwasla Dam was stopped around 4 pm on July 26. Meanwhile, nearly 3.453 TMC water has been discharged from the dam in the last 48 hours and the storage level was brought down to 51 per cent, a senior irrigation department official said. Nearly 3.453 TMC water has been discharged from Khadakwasla Dam in 48 hours and the storage level was brought down to 51 per cent, a senior irrigation department official said. (HT FILE)

For around a week, the ghat areas in Pune district reported heavy rainfall activities. On July 24, rains intensified and the inflow in dams increased significantly. The water release in Mutha was started from Khadakwasla Dam after it recorded over 93 per cent water storage level on July 24. Initially, 2,000 cusecs water was released and later increased by 4,708 cusecs at 6:30 pm. However, the heavy rainfall prompted release to Mutha by 9,416 cusecs within half an hour. The water level gradually increased to 35,574 cusecs till 7 am on July 25 causing flooding at several low-lying areas along the riverbank.

After the rainfall activities subdued from July 25 evening onwards, the water discharge was reduced gradually, and it was dropped to 13,781 cusecs at 7 am Friday morning before stopping it at 4 pm.

The water level at Khadakwasla Dam till 5 pm was recorded as 1.03 TMC which was 51.99 per cent of total storage level. The collective stocks in Khadakwasla dam cluster consisting of four dams Khadakwasla, Panshet, Warasgaon and Temghar was recorded 22.62 TMC, 77.60 per cent of total storage.