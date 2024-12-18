Over 3K applications received for Maha’s ‘Pink e-Rickshaw’ scheme

The Maharashtra government’s ‘Pink e-Rickshaw’ scheme has got off to a good start with the state women and child welfare department receiving more than 3,000 applications from eight districts, over 700 of which have been approved even as the remaining applications are being scrutinised. With the examination of applications to be completed by the end of next month, pink e-rickshaws will start operating on roads from the coming new year and women will be able to travel more safely. As per the state budget, 10,000 women in 17 cities will be provided financial assistance for the purchase of e-rickshaws. (HT PHOTO)

On July 8, 2024, the ‘Pink e-Rickshaw’ scheme was announced by the state women and child welfare department to provide self-employment to needy women (and girls) in the state and make them self-reliant, rehabilitate and empower them, and enable women to travel more safely. However, the work was delayed due to the model code of conduct for the state assembly elections.

According to the information shared by the women and child welfare department, the application registration process has now started and the scheme has been implemented at the primary level in eight districts namely Pune, Kolhapur, Solapur, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Nashik, Ahilya Nagar, Nagpur and Amravati. At 968, the maximum number of applications have been received from Nagpur district; followed by 560 from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar; 530 from Nashik; 331 from Pune; 316 from Ahilya Nagar; 285 from Solapur; 147 from Amravati; and 118 from Kolhapur. Of the total 3,255 applications received, 744 have been approved while the remaining applications are undergoing scrutiny. Once the applications are approved, the process for financial assistance will be completed followed by filling the application form from the regional transport office (RTO).

As per the state budget, 10,000 women in 17 cities will be provided financial assistance for the purchase of e-rickshaws. Accordingly, the beneficiaries will have to pay only 10% of the amount and 20% of the financial assistance will be provided by the state government whereas 70% of the amount will be provided by the bank. A list of leading banks has been prepared for each district, and agreements have been signed with these banks.

Prashant Narnaware, commissioner of women and child welfare department, said, “As per the directives of the state government, the ‘Pink e-Rickshaw’ scheme will be implemented in 18 districts. Accordingly, a committee has been formed at the district level under the chairmanship of the district collector. Accordingly, the target is to provide the benefits of this scheme to 10,000 women. At present, 3,722 applications have been received. If the number of applications increases, the beneficiaries will be selected by adopting the ‘lottery’ method. New pink e-Rickshaws will run on roads in the coming new year.”

Swapnil Bhosale, deputy regional transport officer, Pune, said, “According to the ‘Pink e-Rickshaw’ scheme, applications of the beneficiaries will be filled by the RTO. Transport permits, charging stations, and stops have been fixed for these rickshaws. Also, these rickshaws will not have any special route and will be able to ply on any route. Since this scheme is specifically aimed at women, men will not be allowed to drive these rickshaws. The RTO has started issuing special licenses after filling the applications of the beneficiaries.”