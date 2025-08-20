Over 5,450 CCTV cameras integrated under unified control room

PUNE: In a major step towards smart policing plus real-time traffic management, over 5,450 CCTV cameras installed by the Pune Metro, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) and Smart City Mission are being integrated for the first time on Friday, August 22, 2025 under the unified control room to enable the city police keep a vigilant eye on overcrowding, traffic congestion, accidents and crime among others. Pune, India - June 19, 2019A view of control room, as the traffic police check the CCTV cameras in Pune, India, on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. (Photo by Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)

Of the total more than 5,450 CCTV cameras – 2,000 installed by the PMRDA in the villages merged with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) not very long ago – have already been connected to the ultramodern control room of the city police based in Shivajinagar. As such, these cameras which had so far remained underutilised are now supplying a continuous stream of live data.

Furthermore, another 3,000 CCTV cameras – installed by the Pune Metro along major metro routes such as Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Swargate and Vanaz to Ramwadi – are also now under the purview of the city police.

Additionally, around 450 CCTV cameras – installed by Pune’s Smart City Mission mainly in the Aundh-Baner-Balewadi area – are now helping the city police improve patrolling and turnaround times. The Smart City Mission had initially installed these cameras to cover around 950 acres which was later expanded to nearly 2,500 acres to include more neighbourhoods. The CCTV cameras have been installed along key bends and isolated stretches of high-risk zones such as Bopdeo Ghat to keep track of speeding and dangerous driving. Bopdeo Ghat has also been equipped with night-vision cameras and automated number plate recognition (ANPR) systems to help the police track suspicious vehicles and curb criminal activities in the area.

The integration marks the first coordinated effort to centralise and utilise these CCTV camera feeds effectively.

Assistant commissioner of police/ACP (information technology) Vivek Pawar explained that technical challenges such as disconnections during the monsoon caused by trees falling on overhead cables have now been resolved. “We have laid a network of underground fibre optic cables which has ensured seamless data transmission. The control rooms of the Smart City Mission, PMRDA and Pune Metro are now linked to the main police control room, enabling smooth processing of data. All CCTV footage is now recorded on the police servers for analysis and reference. The unified CCTV network will not only boost traffic regulation capabilities but also significantly enhance the city’s crime surveillance system, marking a significant leap in Pune’s smart city journey,” Pawar told Hindustan Times.

Whereas additional commissioner (eastern region) Manoj Patil said that the data is also being shared with the PMC’s advanced traffic management system (ATMS) project under the Smart City Mission. “This integrated approach allows us to provide real-time solutions without delay, ultimately helping citizens experience smoother commutes,” Patil said.