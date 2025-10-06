The Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan (SNSPA) campaign has made a remarkable impact in the Pune Circle, with over 9.34 lakh women screened during the two-week drive from September 17 to October 2. Covering the districts of Pune, Satara, and Solapur, the initiative organised 15,508 health camps, including 1,147 specialised camps catering to cataracts, TB, and maternal health. Over 9.34 lakh women screened during Swasth Nari drive in Pune circle

The success of the campaign was powered by strong community involvement and political backing. A notable highlight was the participation of 12 MLAs and MPs, underscoring the commitment of local leaders to strengthening public health.

The campaign’s achievements were impressive. A total of 16,090 cataract surgeries were conducted, surpassing the target with a 107% achievement rate. Pune district led with an exceptional 123.69% achievement in cataract operations. In addition, 8,99,081 Non-Communicable Disease (NCD) screenings were completed, and 11,899 blood units were collected. 1,46,571 TB screenings and 3,384 Nikshay Mitra registrations for TB patients further contributed to the initiative’s success. The campaign also issued 71,715 PMJAY health insurance cards, expanding access to vital healthcare services.

The drive focused heavily on maternal and child health, with 58,418 antenatal check-ups and menstrual hygiene counselling sessions. In a crucial intervention, 21 children were diagnosed with heart conditions requiring surgery, showcasing the campaign’s capacity to identify life-threatening conditions early.

Dr Bhagwan Pawar, deputy director of Health Services, Pune Circle, attributed the campaign’s success to meticulous planning and real-time monitoring. He highlighted the importance of daily video conferences, training for officers, and effective feedback systems to ensure smooth implementation.

With its broad reach and robust outcomes, the SNSPA campaign has set a benchmark for public health initiatives in Maharashtra, empowering women and communities across the region.