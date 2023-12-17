Owner of illegal sparkling candle factory held in Pune; death toll rises to 14

Sharad Sutar, owner of the illegal sparkling candle manufacturing unit in Talawade, was taken into custody by the Dehu Road police. He was undergoing treatment at Sassoon and discharged late Saturday evening. Sharad Sutar, owner of the factory, runs a firecracker candle brand ‘SNS’ registered under Shivraj Enterprises. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

On December 8, a fire incident was reported at an illegal sparkling candle manufacturing unit located in Jyotiba Nagar at Talawade in which six people died on the spot and ten others suffered severe burn injuries and were admitted at the burn ward of Sassoon.

The death toll in the fire incident at the factory has now risen to 14 with one more fatality reported on Sunday, said officials.

Usha Padvi (40), succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at Sassoon.

Sutar, owner of the factory, runs a firecracker candle brand ‘SNS’ registered under Shivraj Enterprises.

Balasaheb Vaidya, fire officer at Talawade fire station, Pimpri-Chinchwad, had lodged the first information report (FIR) in the case at Dehu Road police station.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against Sharad Sutar, Shubhangi Sutar, Nazir Amir Shikalgar and Sagar Rameshchand Bhakkad.

Another accused, Jannat Shikalgar has not been arrested yet, said police.

All accused were booked under sections 9(B) of the Explosives Act and sections 304(2) culpable homicide not amounting to murder of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Sutar has been booked with additional charges of the Child Labour Act 2016, said police.

“Sutar was produced before the court on Sunday. The court has granted four days of police custody for further investigation,” said, Ajit Lakade, senior police inspector attached to Dehu Road police station.

“We have booked him in additional charges under section 3A, Child Labour Act 2016. The remaining three accused are under magistrate custody,” he added.