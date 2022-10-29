Home / Cities / Pune News / Owners opt for cash compensation over TDR for PMC-acquired land

Owners opt for cash compensation over TDR for PMC-acquired land

Published on Oct 29, 2022 10:55 PM IST

One of the senior officials from PMC said, PMC cannot afford cash compensation as it does not have enough funds for land acquisition, issuing TDR is a better option as it does not add additional financial burden on PMC

Recently, the road department put forward two proposals for land acquisition at Kharadi and another at University Chowk. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

Owners, whose properties the Pune civic body had acquired for various development projects in the city, have preferred to take cash compensation rather than transfer development rights (TDR), which means an additional financial burden on Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Recently, the road department put forward two proposals for land acquisition at Kharadi and another at University Chowk.

The road department had put the proposals before municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar for approval.

VJ Kulkarni, road department head, said, “Many land owners are demanding cash compensation for handing over their lands, but PMC is trying to convince them to take TDR.”

New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 29, 2022
