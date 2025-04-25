Pahalgam terror attack: Daughter in blood-stained cloths leads victim’s funeral in Pune

Wearing the same blood-streaked clothes from the day of the Pahalgam terror attack, Asavari Jagdale, daughter of Pune-based Santosh Jagdale, walked at the front of her father’s funeral procession on Thursday. Her appearance served as a stark symbol of the violence that claimed his life and shook the entire city. Asavari Jagdale, daughter of Pune-based Santosh Jagdale, walked at the front of her father’s funeral procession on Thursday. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT PHOTO)

Santosh and his childhood friend Kaustubh Ganbote were among the 26 people killed when terrorists opened fire on a group of pilgrims in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on Tuesday. Asavari and her mother managed to survive the assault.

The bodies of both men were brought back to Pune early Thursday morning. Later in the day, their final rites were conducted at the Vaikunth electric crematorium in Navi Peth, where a large number of mourners gathered. Many in the crowd raised slogans condemning Pakistan, reflecting the collective grief and outrage that gripped those present.

Asavari, a 26-year-old HR professional, chose to wear the same clothes she had on during the attack, bearing the stains of the tragedy, as she led the procession—her composure drawing silent admiration.

Earlier in the day, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar visited the bereaved families, offering condolences and listening to their accounts of the horrific incident. The families urged him to ensure that those responsible face the harshest punishment. Maharashtra minister Madhuri Misal also paid a visit to Jagdale’s residence.

Ganbote ran a snacks business, while Jagdale worked in interior design. Their sudden and violent deaths have left their families and the city in mourning.