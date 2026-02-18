Panchgani soars high as India hosts Paragliding World Cup

PANCHGANI (SATARA): The skies above Panchgani have turned into a veritable battleground this week, as nearly 100 of the world’s top paragliders take off daily from the tableland, marking the hill town’s arrival on the global stage as a serious paragliding hub. Hosting the Paragliding World Cup from February 15 to 21, Panchgani is positioning itself not just as a scenic destination but as a technically demanding, winter flying site of international relevance. Hosting Paragliding World Cup from February 15 to 21, Panchgani is positioning itself not just as a scenic destination but as a technically demanding, winter flying site of international relevance. (MAHENDRA KOLHE)

For pilots accustomed to European circuits, Panchgani offers strong thermals, wide racing routes and relatively smooth air conditions ideal for high-level competition. “The climbs here are strong and clean, which is crucial when so many pilots are flying together,” said Swiss pilot Dominik Breitinger, calling the site ‘perfect for competitive racing’.

The event is being held in coordination with the Paragliding World Cup Association and is approved by the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale, with support from the National Aero Club of India. Around 100 pilots from 25 countries, including 14 Indians, are competing in seven tasks spread across seven days, all strictly based on international rankings.

According to the organisers, Panchgani’s biggest advantage is timing. While Europe remains snowbound in winter, the Sahyadri plateau offers reliable flying conditions, accessibility and affordable logistics. “This is a true competition site, not just a tourist flying location,” said Paragliding World Cup Association president Goran Dimishkovski. “For serious racing, places like Panchgani are rare,” he added.

Each day begins with a weather briefing after which a task committee finalises routes based on the wind and thermal strength. Pilots take off from the designated launch and start racing only after crossing a fixed aerial point, ensuring safety and fairness with nearly 100 gliders sharing the sky. Cumulative scores over all tasks determine the winner.

Indian pilots say hosting the World Cup at home is a rare opportunity. Manali-based pilot Dushyant Chandra said that the exposure to elite international competition is invaluable. “The flying here is world-class. Competing alongside top pilots helps Indian flyers raise their level,” he said, while also pointing to the need for better insurance and institutional support for the sport in India.

Beyond sport, the event has had a visible local impact. Hotels in Panchgani and Mahabaleshwar are running near-full while taxi operators, eateries and small businesses report a surge in international visitors. District officials see adventure sports as a sustainable tourism model that goes beyond seasonal sightseeing.

Organisers and global officials, however, stress that further investment is needed — particularly in safety infrastructure such as dedicated rescue helicopters — to cement Panchgani’s position on the world circuit.

As the competition heads into its decisive days, Panchgani’s soaring gliders signal more than a championship in progress. They mark a hill town staking its claim as one of the world’s emerging winter paragliding destinations.