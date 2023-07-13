Portion of pandal for CM’s event collapses in Jejuri

A portion of pandal set up for the state government’s outreach programme ‘Shasan Aplya Dari’ event collapsed at Jejuri in Pune district at around 3 am on Wednesday. No casualties were reported in the incident, according to the police officials. A portion of pandal set up for the state government’s outreach programme ‘Shasan Aplya Dari’ event collapsed at Jejuri in Pune district at around 3 am on Wednesday (HT FILE PHOTO)

The event scheduled for Thursday to be attended by chief minister Eknath Shinde, deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar has been cancelled. The officials said that the programme has been postponed as Shinde and Pawar are likely to be in Delhi ahead of cabinet portfolio allocation.

‘Shasan Aplya Dari’, a public outreach event of the state government aimed to make government services easily accessible to citizens, was planned at Jejuri on Thursday.

While the private contractor and his staff were busy making preparations for the event on Tuesday and Wednesday, a portion of the pandal collapsed due to heavy wind and rainfall. No one was injured in the incident, said police officials.

Umesh Tawaskar, senior inspector, Jejuri police station, said, “The portion of pandal collapsed Wednesday morning to wind and rainfall activity.”

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on Wednesday issued a statement that the revised date of the event will be communicated soon.