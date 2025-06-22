Panel to review public libraries across Maharashtra for policy overhaul

PUNE In a move towards strengthening the state’s knowledge infrastructure, the state government on June 19, announced the formation of a committee that will review the condition, functioning, and modernisation needs of public libraries across the state. The step is part of the process to frame a comprehensive “Maharashtra State Public Library Policy.” State government on June 19 announced formation of committee to review the condition, functioning, and modernisation needs of public libraries across the state. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The “library policy committee” will examine government-recognised public libraries and state-run libraries with the aim of recommending long-term policy measures.

The review will focus on assessing the current infrastructure, identifying technological gaps, and evaluating service delivery, especially in rural and semi-urban areas where libraries often serve as primary access points for information, education, and community engagement.

The nine-member expert panel is chaired by Professor Rajanish Kamat, vice-chancellor of Dr Homi Bhabha State University, Mumbai, and includes representatives from reputed academic and library institutions across the state.

Representing Pune on the committee is Nanaji Shewale, librarian at the DR Gadgil Library, Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics. His expertise in academic resource management and public access systems is expected to bring valuable insights, especially in framing region-specific recommendations for urban and semi-urban libraries.

The committee has been tasked with submitting a detailed report to the government within three months. Based on this review, a detailed project report (DPR) will be prepared to serve as a framework for seeking financial and institutional support under various state and central schemes.

The review is expected to play a critical role in shaping a forward-looking library policy that responds to evolving public needs, technological advances, and national education goals.