Parents come out in support of school management 

Hundreds of parents and students gathered outside the Karvenagar school on Friday morning in support of the school management and director who was arrested on Thursday by Pune police. Recently an 11-year-old boy was abused by a school dance teacher after which a series of protests took place against the incident. Following the incident, the teacher was arrested after the victim notified the school counsellor that the instructor had touched them improperly. Considering the gravity of the situation, Pune police registered an FIR and further investigation is underway. (HT PHOTO)

Considering the gravity of the situation, Pune police registered an FIR and further investigation is underway. Following the incident, some parents, as well as members of political parties protested against the school management, and one of the directors of this well-known institution was arrested on Thursday.

On Friday morning, however, parents and students gathered in large numbers outside the school’s gate to support school management and protest the arrest of the school director.

“I extend my full support to the school management and the victim’s parents. The incident is deeply unfortunate, and we are in agreement with those affected. However, it is disheartening to see some individuals trying to politicise this sensitive issue instead of addressing it constructively,” stated Aditya Kulkarni, a parent.

Another parent Sarang Inamdar said, “I firmly believe that the unfortunate incident should not overshadow the school’s longstanding values and its dedication to nurturing our children. I trust that justice will prevail and the guilty party will be held accountable.”