Parents demand state board to return Class 10 exam fee

Parents of Class 10 students have demanded that the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Certificate (MSBSHSE) return the examination fees of ₹500, since there will be no exam this year.

Pragati Kulkarni, mother of a student in 10th standard said that the board has not refunded the fee as of yet.

“We paid the exam fee when the exams were declared. As the exams are cancelled, the fee should be refunded to us. Even though it is a small amount for many, for some families it is a huge amount. Also, if the exams are not conducted offline, then the fees should be refunded,” said Kulkarni.

Every class 10 student had to pay ₹500 each ahead of the final board exam as exam fees.

As per MSBSHSE, this year, 16, 00,249 students were registered with the board to appear for Class 10 examination. The total funds for this year amount to around ₹80 crore.

However, the state board has gone ahead with the preparations to take offline exams and many sources suggest that some part of the fee may be utilised.

Medha Sinnarkar, principal of Apte Prashala said that the board has already started with the preparations for offline exams and most part of the funds must be already utilised.

“The board charges the exam fees as they have to set papers and invite teachers of various subjects to set papers. Also, the basic stationary like answer sheets are also provided to the schools by the state board. Also, the questions are printed which also requires funds. As the board was all set to take the offline exams. They would have already spent at least one-fourth of the sum,” said Sinnarkar.

She further added that question papers are also transported to various centres across Maharashtra.

“All these arrangements are required to be done by the board. So, some of the funds may have been utilised,” said Sinnarkar.

Harishchandra Gaikwad, president of the Pune district principals’ association said that the board has already set the papers.

“Some question papers were already printed by the board. Also, the paper setters are given some remuneration which is part of the expenditure. As the board had planned offline exams, the planning and action was already done by the board,” said Gaikwad.

He further added that as the decision of how the students of Class 10 will be evaluated, is not taken yet, the board may take time to refund the fee.

“As discussions are still ongoing about how Class 10 students will be evaluated this year, the board is taking time to refund the fee. This is the first time in the history that Class 10 exams were cancelled and hence there is a delay in the decision,” said Gaikwad.

There was no response from officials of the MSBSHSE, despite several attempts to reach them over call and messages.