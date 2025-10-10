Parisar launches air quality data dashboard to strengthen public awareness

Pune: Civil society organisation Parisar on Thursday launched the Pune Air Quality Dashboard as part of public awareness initiative. The interactive platform brings together real-time data from multiple monitoring sources, including Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), said Ranjit Gadgil, programme director, Parisar, at the workshop held in collaboration with the Pune Union of Working Journalists (PUWJ) and Asar Social Impact Advisor. Pune, India - Dec. 9, 2017:Low visibility due to smog in Pune, India, on Saturday, December 9, 2017. (HT PHOTO)

Shweta Vernekar, Parisar, said, “To maintain simplicity, the dashboard captures data on arguably the most hazardous pollutants in air - particulate matter (PM) - both PM 10 and PM 2.5 only. The dashboard provides quick intelligent analysis of data and trends over the years, crucial for advocacy and understanding of the issue. It could be useful to researchers, students, activists and journalists.”