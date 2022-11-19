Passenger injured after stone pelted at running Sinhagad Express near Lonavla

A youth travelling from Pune to Mumbai by the Sinhagad Express Friday morning was seriously injured when a stone hurled by an unknown person hit him on the head as he was sitting at the window of the running train. The incident took place near Lonavla railway station while the train was passing through the Lonavla to Karjat section. The passenger was deboarded at the next station for treatment as he had serious head injuries.

As per the information shared by the railways, the Sinhagad Express (train number 11010), a daily train ferrying hundreds of officegoers between Pune and Mumbai, departs from Pune railway station at 6.05 am and arrives at Mumbai railway station at 9.53 am. As the train was passing through the Lonavla to Karjat section Friday morning, stones hurtled towards it and one of them hit the youth sitting at the window on his head. He began bleeding and was deboarded at the next station for treatment.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has lodged a complaint about the incident and investigation is underway to find the miscreants involved in the stone-pelting. Thousands of passengers travelling between Pune and Mumbai by various intercity trains and even local trains between Pune and Lonavla railway stations face this daily risk with incidents of stone-pelting on the rise, especially on this route, in the last few years.

As per RPF Pune division statistics, nearly 15 to 20 such instances occur on this route every month and several passengers have been seriously injured till date. “Pelting stones on passengers in running trains has increased in the last few years and we get many calls daily from passengers along the Pune to Lonavla stretch. As the trains are running, the passengers cannot do anything to the people pelting stones except complain. Mostly small children from slum areas do this for fun or young boys do it as they are trying to steal handbags, mobile phones or purses of travellers,” a senior RPF official said on condition of anonymity.