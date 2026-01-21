Passengers stuck on plane as flight departs late

PUNE: Passengers aboard Air India flight AI2470 from Pune to Delhi faced hours of uncertainty and mounting frustration on Tuesday after being told to remain seated inside the aircraft for more than an hour without any clear explanation for the delay, turning what was meant to be a short morning journey into a prolonged ordeal. Passengers aboard Air India flight AI2470 from Pune to Delhi faced uncertainty and mounting frustration on Tuesday after being told to remain seated inside the aircraft for more than an hour. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The flight was originally scheduled to depart at 7.40 am and arrive in Delhi at 9.55 am. Passengers said boarding was completed on time but they were made to wait while seated inside the aircraft without any official communication from the airline. As minutes stretched into an hour, tempers flared among the travellers, many of whom were headed to the national capital for time-sensitive commitments such as business meetings, examinations and visa interviews.

“It was complete chaos. No one told us why the flight was delayed or how long it would take. I have a visa interview today and this delay has put everything at risk,” said a visibly upset passenger on board. Several travellers complained that repeated requests for information were met with vague responses, further aggravating anxiety inside the aircraft.

The situation worsened when Air India reportedly informed passengers that those who did not wish to travel to Delhi could choose to deboard the aircraft. While intended as an option, the announcement led to more confusion and anger. “Some of us have connecting flights from Delhi. If we deboard, what happens to our onward journeys? Are we supposed to wait indefinitely for another flight?” another passenger questioned, highlighting the lack of clarity in the airline’s handling of the situation.

After a prolonged delay, the flight eventually departed at 12.22 pm, nearly four hours-and-forty minutes behind schedule, landing in Delhi at 2.40 pm, almost five hours later than its scheduled arrival. By then, many passengers said that they had missed important appointments and connecting flights, suffering both emotional distress and financial loss.