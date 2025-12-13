Pathologist-signed diagnostic reports issued despite tests not being carried out; 17 booked

PUNE: The Karad city police have filed a case against 17 individuals, including two doctors from Pune, associated with a private laboratory for issuing diagnostic reports signed by a pathologist despite the tests never being conducted or supervised. Karad city police file case against 17, including two doctors from Pune, associated with private lab for issuing diagnostic reports signed by pathologist despite the tests never being conducted. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to the FIR, Dr Sandeep Mohanrao Yadav, 52, a qualified pathologist who has been running the Datta Pathology Laboratory in Karad since 2006, filed a complaint after discovering that a private laboratory was involved in duping patients. The patients were being issued reports prepared by technicians and other individuals while using the name, scanned signature, and credentials of a pathologist.

Assistant police inspector Tabbasum Shadiwan, attached to Karad city police station, said, “Based on Dr Yadav’s complaint, we have registered a case against 17 persons from the said private laboratory and its administration under section 33 of the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act 1961; and sections 34 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860.”

The police said that the private laboratory, located at Bheda Chowk, Karad, carried out blood- and urine- tests without the physical presence or supervision of a qualified pathologist. Still, the test reports were issued in the name of a Pune doctor, who is a registered medical practitioner with a postgraduate degree in pathology who is not part of the lab. The laboratory reportedly began operations in February 2023.

Dr Yadav filed the police complaint in July 2023 following which, the police sought the opinion of the Maharashtra Medical Council, Mumbai; and other concerned departments. Based on their feedback, an offence was registered against 17 people Tuesday evening. The 17 people include two doctors from Pune, six from Navi Mumbai, eight from Karad, and one from Kolhapur.

Police sub-inspector Dipak Wagave attached to Karad city police station, who is investigating the case, told Hindustan Times, “We have issued notice to the accused from Karad and summoned others to be present for the inquiry. Investigations are underway to determine the extent of the alleged irregularities and the number of patients affected.”

Whereas Dr Yadav claimed that this is just the tip of the iceberg and that such illegal practices are rampant in several parts of Maharashtra. “Just to make money, people are playing with patients’ lives which is a public hazard. In many pathology labs, the centres are run by technicians without a qualified pathologist. The district collector should take this issue seriously and start taking action against all such labs,” he said.