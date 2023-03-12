Patil holds PMPML review meeting, instructs officials to provide uninterrupted public transport service

District guardian minister Chandrakant Patil issued a directive to the administration in response to the recent strike called by four contractors of Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) to ensure that the transportation system, which serves as the primary mode of transportation for thousands of people, is not disrupted in the future.

Patil held a review meeting on Sunday with Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) administration, PMPML and contractors.

MLA Siddharth Shirole, PMPML chairman and managing director Om Prakash Bakoria, Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar, commissioner of Pimpri-Chinchwad Shekhar Singh, commissioner of Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) Rahul Ranjan Mahiwal, special task officer of guardian minister Rajendra Muthe along with the main contractors of PMPML were present for the meeting.

“Pune is the fastest growing city in the country and is also one of the most liveable cities. Therefore, considering the population of the city, the public transport system is dependent on PMPML,” said Patil.

A few days ago, a strike was called by four contractors of PMPML due to non-payment of dues for the last three months. Students, employees and passengers were affected by the strike. So, Patil intervened in the issue and promptly settled the strike. At least ₹66 crores were paid to contractors by PMPML.

In the meeting today, the remaining payment and future policy decisions were covered. Patil gave the PMC and PCMC commissioners instructions to reimburse the deficit up to January by the end of March and the payments for February and March by April 15.

“All relevant authorities should show sensitivity and make the necessary preparations to ensure that the bus service continues uninterrupted and without any hiccups in order to minimise any discomfort to passengers,” added Patil.