Pawar complains of uneasiness, advised rest by doctors

Pawar complains of uneasiness, advised rest by doctors

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 12, 2023 06:16 AM IST

Pawar is currently on a Baramati tour for the Diwali festival. Each year, the Pawar family gets together at their Baramati residence to celebrate the festival

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar complained of uneasiness at his Baramati residence on Saturday when doctors checked his health and advised him to rest, said a party leader.

On Saturday afternoon, when Pawar was attending a meeting, he complained of uneasiness following which the doctors were called. (HT PHOTO)
Pawar is currently on a Baramati tour for the Diwali festival. Each year, the Pawar family gets together at their Baramati residence to celebrate the festival.

On Saturday afternoon, when Pawar was attending a meeting, he complained of uneasiness following which the doctors were called. The doctors checked the NCP leader and advised him to rest saying the uneasiness was mainly due to exertion, according to the party leader.

Following the doctor’s advice, Pawar has cancelled all his programs scheduled for Sunday.

