Pax spots dog walking across active runway at Pune Airport, records video

Barely days after the fatal Baramati plane crash reignited concerns over aviation safety, a fresh incident at Pune airport has exposed significant lapses in runway security with a dog seen roaming on an operational airstrip. The incident - which occurred at around 7.40 pm on Saturday – has been captured on a mobile phone by a passenger onboard a domestic flight, raising alarm over potential risks to aircraft operations and passenger safety.

The video was recorded by Devesh Lohandkar, a resident of Khamgaon, who was flying from Pune to Jalgaon on FLY99. The footage shows a dog walking across the runway while aircraft operations are underway. Lohandkar said that the sight disturbed him no end. “After seeing recent aviation incidents, it was shocking to see a dog moving freely on the runway. As a passenger, it made me anxious about how such a situation could have been allowed at a busy airport like Pune,” he said.

The incident has drawn particular attention as Pune airport is operated by the Indian Air Force, which is expected to maintain stringent security and safety protocols. The presence of stray animals on an active runway poses a serious threat, as even minor obstructions can lead to catastrophic consequences during take-off or landing.

An Airports Authority of India (AAI) official, speaking on condition of anonymity, acknowledged the seriousness of the issue while maintaining a neutral stance. “Such occurrences are taken seriously, and necessary coordination with airport operations, the concerned department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), and security agencies is undertaken to ensure that standard safety procedures are strictly followed,” the official said.