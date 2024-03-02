PCMC collects 2.61 lakh in fines, confiscates 12 vehicles for illegal dumping of waste at Mula river bank

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has confiscated 12 vehicles and collected a fine of ₹ 2.61 lakh from offenders found illegally dumping debris on the riverbank of Mula near Pimple Nilakh society and Wakad area, officials said on Saturday. As per officials, despite many awareness drives and warnings on the part of the authorities regarding the prevalent issue of illegal dumping of debris in riverbanks, dumping of construction and solid waste into the riverbeds appears to be a never-ending issue in the twin cities. (HT PHOTO)

“The PCMC environment department received complaints about trucks, tractors, dumpers, and tempos allegedly dumping debris and waste in the Mula riverbed in Pimple Nilakh and Wakad area. Our team laid a trap, and the miscreants were caught red-handed,” Sanjay Kulkarni, head of the PCMC environment department said.

The action was taken between February 28 and March 1 and the miscreants have been identified as Kasim Shaikh, Lakwaa Pujari, and Basavraj Kasbi.

A total of 12 vehicles caught dumping the waste have been confiscated, and a fine of ₹ 2.61 lakh has been collected from the violators.

Another senior official from PCMC said that given the fewer resources to keep a watch, riverbeds in Pimpri-Chinchwad have become a destination for illegal dumping of debris and waste.

“Similar action was taken in the past during which miscreants were found illegally dumping waste at Pavana riverbank in Pimple Gurav and eight trucks were confiscated.”

Kulkarni, further said, “We have warned the offenders and have decided to even file police complaints against offenders found illegally dumping waste at riverbeds, grounds or road.”