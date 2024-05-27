PCMC demolishes three illegal rooftop restaurants in Wakad

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Saturday demolished three illegal rooftop restaurants located in the Wakad area. The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Saturday demolished three illegal rooftop restaurants located in the Wakad area. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The civic body demolished the illegal structures following the recent high court order against two of these restaurant owners, said officials.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

After the Kalyaninagar fatal accident in which a minor allegedly rammed his expensive Porsche car into a two-wheeler killing two techies, the civic body has taken action against 54 illegal eateries which include hotels, bars and rooftop restaurants.

Manoj Lonkar, deputy commissioner of PCMC, said, “The action against two of these rooftop restaurants was halted after the owners approached the Bombay High Court seeking relief from demolition. However, the high court verdict came in PCMC’s favour following which the demolition drive was carried out. The third illegal rooftop restaurant demolished was identified recently by the PCMC Zonal officials.”

According to the PCMC officials, a survey was conducted in the city in November last year to identify illegal rooftop restaurants.

“During the survey as many as 43 such restaurants were found and out of which 31 rooftop restaurants were demolished by the anti-encroachment department of PCMC. Durin g which some of the owners approached the high court to seek relief and five had applied for regularisation,” he said.

Another senior official from PCMC requesting anonymity, said, “The officials of PCMC at zonal offices frequently carry out action against the illegal structures during the anti-encroachment drive.”