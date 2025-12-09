PCMC makes arts education available in 105 primary schools

In a bid to promote creativity, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has made arts education available at all 105 of its primary schools, officials said. Of the PCMC’s 105 primary schools, 87 are Marathi medium, 14 Urdu medium, two Hindi medium, and two English medium. Last year, only 17 art teachers were employed across 34 primary schools. This year however, the education department has appointed dedicated art teachers in all municipal schools, as per a statement released on Monday. Of the PCMC’s 105 primary schools, 87 are Marathi medium, 14 Urdu medium, two Hindi medium, and two English medium (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to officials, the appointments have been made on a consolidated honorarium so that students do not face any academic loss and can regularly receive quality and culturally enriching education. With trained art teachers now available in every school, students will receive structured guidance in drawing, craft, painting, drama, and other creative fields. The civic body expects this move to increase student participation in school competitions, exhibitions, workshops, and various cultural activities, officials said.

The initiative was implemented under the guidance of Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal commissioner Shravan Hardikar and additional commissioner Trupti Sandbhor. Sandbhor said, “The holistic development of students is the central focus of the PCMC. Art education is essential for emotional and intellectual growth. With art teachers appointed in every school, children will now get the right platform to express and progress.”

Whereas the recruitment of art teachers was completed under the supervision of deputy commissioner Mamta Shinde, administrative officer Sangeeta Bangar and art nodal officer Shrikant Chougule. Shinde said, “This initiative is not just an administrative process but a strong foundation for the bright future of students. The presence of art teachers will boost creativity in schools and bring out the hidden talents of children.”

Students from PCMC schools have already been making a mark in the field of visual arts. Two students were recently selected from more than 500 participants for the national-level Creative Quotient Art Competition organised by the ‘Museum of Solutions’ (MuSo), Mumbai. Additionally, 25 students earned the opportunity to showcase their artwork at international exhibitions. Furthermore, students also participate wholeheartedly in the state’s elementary and intermediate drawing grade examinations, recording a consistent 100% pass rate every year. Four PCMC schools were also selected for a prestigious art festival held in Mumbai, highlighting the rising standard of art education in municipal schools.