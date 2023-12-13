PCMC puts decision to start equestrian academy in Chikhali on hold

Following protests by citizens and after the issue being raised in the ongoing assembly session the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Tuesday decided to put the decision to start the equestrian academy in Moshi on hold. Responding to the issue, deputy chief minister of state, Ajit Pawar, in the assembly, said that after the session, he would personally call the PCMC commissioner, Shekhar Singh and solve the issue. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The civic body had decided to rent out an open land used by youngsters as an outdoor sports venue in the Jadhavwadi area in Chikhali for an equestrian academy.

The decision sparked controversy as area residents claim this will take away the only available ground to play sports in the area.

Sachin Ahir, Member of Legislative Council (UBT) on Tuesday raised the issue during the assembly session.

Pointing out to deputy chief minister of state, Ajit Pawar, he said, the ground is the only space available for 15,000- 20,000 citizens to be used as a sports ground.

“The ground should be kept for the citizens and the academy should be set up at another location. The directions should be given to the PCMC officials. There is another space available for the academy three kilometres of distance,” he said.

Responding to the issue, Pawar, in the assembly, said that after the session, he would personally call the PCMC commissioner, Shekhar Singh and solve the issue.

Singh, said, we have kept the decision on hold and are looking for alternative options for the academy.

“The proposal was approved in May in the standing committee meeting. Initially few people had some issues but later they agreed to it after discussion. The decision was taken to make such facilities available for children,” he said.

“To avoid inconvenience to the citizens we had also identified a ground at just 800 to 900 meters away to provide it to the residents to play sports. Now, we have decided to look for another location for the equestrian academy,” said Singh.