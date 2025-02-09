PCMC seals 10 RO plants, 7 water ATMs; three fresh suspected GBS cases reported

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Saturday sealed ten reverse osmosis (RO) plants and seven water ATMs. The civic body has reported 26 suspected and confirmed Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) cases, said officials. The public health department on Saturday recorded three fresh suspected GBS cases, taking the total in the district since January this year to 183. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

“Amid concerns over rise in GBS cases, PCMC has launched testing water samples at private RO plants to check contamination,” said Shekhar Singh, municipal commissioner, PCMC.

“The public health department on Saturday recorded three fresh suspected GBS cases, taking the total in the district since January this year to 183. Of 183 suspected cases, 151 patients have been diagnosed as confirmed patients,” said Dr Babita Kamlapurkar, joint director of health services.

Of the total cases reported in the state, 37 are from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), 88 from newly added villages in PMC area, 26 from PCMC, 24 from Pune Rural, and eight are from other districts.

The seized RO plants include two under regional office F, two plants and seven RO water ATMs under regional office D, one plant under regional office B, four under regional office G, and one under regional office H.

“Violators who continue operations despite closure orders will face strict action from the medical department,” said Pramod Ombhase, chief engineer, PCMC water supply department.

Dr Kamlapurkar said, “Of the 4,761 water samples collected from different parts of the city and sent to the public health laboratory for chemical and biological analysis, 55 have been found to be contaminated. Additionally, 80 serum samples have been sent to NIMHANS in Bengaluru for testing for antiganglioside antibodies. Our doorstep surveillance has covered 46,534 houses in PMC, 24,883 in PCMC, and 13,291 in Pune rural areas.”